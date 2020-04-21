Zambia, Turkey forging stronger ties

THE DIPLOMAT’S AGENDA with MWAPE MWENYA, Lusaka

BILATERAL relations between Zambia and Turkey are anchored on political and economic cooperation focusing on trade and investment as well as forging strong political ties for the mutual benefit of the two countries.

The legal framework for cooperation between the two countries is now in place following the signing of 12 cooperation protocols in 2018 in trade and investment, tourism, education, health, security, agriculture, forestry, livestock, diplomacy and media.

Most important is the Economic and Trade Agreement, which establishes the Joint Economic Commission (JEC) signed between the two countries in Geneva, Switzerland, in 2011.

On the political front, there has been increased high-level interaction, particularly at head of state and ministerial levels.

Meanwhile, reciprocal high-level visits in July 2018 by President Edgar Lungu and his counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, provided a platform for the two leaders to discuss mutual interests between the two countries.

The visit of President Erdogan to Zambia is historic as he became the first Turkish head of State to visit Zambia. Other senior government officials, including cabinet ministers, permanent secretaries and those in the private sector have interacted with CLICK TO READ MORE