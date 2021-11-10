Zambia tourism gets SA praise

STEPHEN PHIRI, Samfya

ZAMBIA is a place to be in Africa to sample tourism activities, South African tourist Andreas Ropertz has said.

Mr Ropertz said Zambia has unique tourism activities that few African countries can offer. He said on Monday, after touring David Livingstone National Memorial Site in Chitambo, Central Province, that the Zambian tourism sector offers a lot to view. Dr Livingstone was a Scottish explorer who died in Chitambo on May 1, 1873. " If you want to see tourism activities in Africa, come to Zambia," Mr Ropertz said. He said he has been in Zambia for the last three weeks and has visited South Luangwa National Park in Eastern Province among others. Zambia has 20 national parks and several tourism attractions. Mr Ropertz urged Government to work on the roads leading to