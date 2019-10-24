Zambia toasts 55th independence

CYNTHIA MWALE

TODAY, Zambia celebrates 55 years of independence amidst difficult socio-economic conditions, mainly arising from external factors and, most recently, climate change.

The history of copper mining is the account of Zambia. Copper mining can be a source of the country’s economic fortunes and sometimes a curse, depending on the global economic condition as the price of the red metal is determined on the global level, driven by the factors of demand and supply.

Since independence in 1964, Zambia has undergone a number of economic cycles – a symbiotic link between copper mining and economic fortunes.

From the first decade of independence, the country enjoyed massive economic prosperity, thanks to robust performance of the copper industry which also gave rise to the legacy success of the restive Copperbelt Province.

Since the fall of copper prices in the mid-1970s and massive surge in global oil prices around that period, Zambia witnessed an unprecedented meltdown in the economic trajectory and the problems remained persistent till mid-2005.

But Zambia Chamber of Commerce and Industry trustee Francis Ndilila feels more needs to be done to ensure that the country’s economic freedom is not lost.

“Economic independence continues to be lost through the high indebtedness to the Western countries and China,” Dr Ndilila notes.

After 2005, the country witnessed unprecedented upturn in the economic performance with annual economic growth trending over six percent, while inflation and other economic fundamentals remained healthy.

This was as a result of a combination of improved copper prices, and debt cancellation that heralded a not-so-new era of fortune in the Zambian economy.

However, following the sluggish performance of copper prices after 2010, exacerbated by negative climatic conditions, the Zambian economy went into tailspin, propelled by soaring external debt which continues to hurt the country’s balance of payment position – the country’s foreign exchange position.

About a decade later, the song of ‘debt’ is still being recomposed.

How best can Zambia address the challenges it is facing?

“…We expect to meet our debt obligations, pay outstanding local debts and meet the pressing needs of our country.

“I want to place emphasis on the need to dismantle these arrears, while curbing further accumulation of arrears,” President Edgar Lungu answered to some of the socio-economic challenges when he opened the 12 National Assembly last month.

Zambia’s external debt stands at US$10.23 billion and K60.3 billion as internal debt, as at end-June.

The head of State is alive to the fact that the path to economic emancipation also lies in diversifying the economy and job creation that is premised on value addition of the country’s abundant natural resources, including copper – which is exported in its raw form.

Government too, has not been sitting idle. It has put in place austerity measures though painful, but could be part of the answer as the country journeys along sustainable development.

Minister of Finance Bwalya Ng’andu echoes the President’s call for the citizens to work together to achieve economic stability, sustainable growth and development, within the spirit of “doing more with less”.

Interventions

“[We will] focus on stimulating the domestic economy by reducing the budget deficit, rationalising debt contraction and dismantling of domestic arrears while protecting social sector allocation,” Dr Ng’andu notes in his budget speech framed “Focusing national priorities towards stimulating the domestic economy”.

While taking these measures into account, the other area of optimism is closely working with the private sector through the public-private partnership (PPP) model as a vehicle of cushioning some of the socio-economic challenges.

Indeed there is life in the midst of debt.

“Implementation of PPPs will cushion Government of any additional debt burden, and also generate revenue to support non-commercially viable projects, “Trevor Hambayi, a senior partner at Development Finance Associates, adds.

Zambia Institute for Policy Analysis and Research (ZIPAR) is also in support of bringing on board the private sector in nurturing the seed of growth, and identifies five sectors – agriculture, mining, tourism, energy and manufacturing, that could accelerate the slowing economic growth.

For instance, the agriculture and agro-processing sector, apart from copper, should take centre stage in the development process of Zambia.

Economic experts have said that Zambia cannot continue to trade in raw materials and expect to create jobs and wealth. The country needs to add value to its produce to erase the trade deficit tag.

With austerity measures being put in place by Government, stakeholders and citizenry have a role to play in amplifying their contribution of ensuring that the Seventh National Development Plan, Vision 2030 and other key reforms are realised.

In the face of all economic challenges, exacerbated by climate change and external factors, there is still hope for Zambia to be economically independent despite the country’s main source of export earnings, copper trading below US$6,000 a tonne, which is way below Government’s dream of getting a meaningful share of its mineral resource.

This year, Government has introduced a fourth tier rate at 10 percent on the sliding scale mineral royalty regime to apply when copper prices rise beyond US$7,500 per tonne.

However, for a natural resource-endowed country, it is important that focus is not diverted from promoting and harnessing diversification, value addition and industrialisation to fully attain economic emancipation.