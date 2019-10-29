News

Zambia to tap from WB water project

October 29, 2019
SIBESO Nyambe at a communal water tap in Liyoyelo village, Mongu.

CHRISTINE CHIHAME, Lusaka
ZAMBIA stands a chance to benefit from the World Bank’s multibillion- dollar scientific water conservation project aimed at harvesting water and returning it to rivers during dry seasons, Zambia’s Ambassador to Brazil Alfreda Mwamba has said.
Dr Mwamba says the country is likely to be picked for the project to enhance livelihoods for many citizens.
She said this when she met Agronelli Group of Companies president Marco Paolinelli READ MORE 

