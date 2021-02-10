Zambia to research on vaccine to acquire best

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT is working with research institutions and other organisations to study characteristics of the COVID-19 variant in the country to determine the choice of vaccine the country will get, Minister of Health Jonas Chanda has said.

Speaking during the COVID-19 update yesterday, Dr Chanda said Government will not decide the type of vaccine to get without any science-based evidence.

The minister said the research experts Government is working with are from the University of Zambia, Japan and United States of America.

“There is no timeline to getting the COVID-19 vaccine, we do not want to rush and endanger the lives of Zambians. When you rush, you can bring in [a] vaccine which does not work for the type of variant in the country and may have negative effects on the public,” Dr Chanda said.

He said Government will only get a vaccine proved to be effective and safe to avoid a situation which happened in