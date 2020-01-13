Zambia to regain top copper producer

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

MINISTRY of Mines and Mineral Development Permanent Secretary Barnaby Mulenga is upbeat Zambia will bounce back as Africa’s top copper producer as the country continues to undertake various exploration projects.

Mr Mulenga said in an interview on Friday that despite Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) taking first position, which was previously held by Zambia, the country could bounce back.

Copper production stood at 723,000 as at November 2019 compared to DRC, which rose by 15.9 percent year-on-year to 1.308 million tonnes during the same period CLICK TO READ MORE