Zambia to produce 20,000 tonnes of maize seed

ESTHER MSETEKA, KELLY NJOMBO

Lusaka

ZAMBIA is projected to produce over 20,000 metric tonnes of maize seed, out of which 8,000 will be accessed by local farmers while the remaining tonnage will be exported in the 2020/2021 season.

Corteva Agriscience Holding Company of Pannar Seed and Pioneer Seed managing director Samson Nyendwa said Zambia is a seed production hub for southern Africa.

Zambia also supplies to Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda and Burundi.

Mr Nyendwa said in an interview recently that the seed plant is currently running at full capacity and will service both the local and export markets.

"We do all our production in Zambia and thanks to Government for creating an enabling environmental that has made this country to be an attractive location for seed production. And this is helping in terms of bringing foreign exchange