CHIMWEMWE MWALE, Livingstone

ZAMBIA wants to partner with Namibia to create a robust transport system to enhance haulage of goods in the Southern African Development Community (SADC), Southern Province Minister Edify Hamukale says.

Dr Hamukale said Zambia envisages creating a water canal to connect to Walvis Bay in Namibia to ease access to the Atlantic Ocean port. CLICK TO READ MORE