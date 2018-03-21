Zambia to learn from Israeli military

STEVEN MVULA and CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu says Zambia’s defence forces have a lot to learn from their Israeli counterparts in contributing to national economic development and technological advancement.

The head of State said based on what Israel has achieved, Zambia’s military can learn a lot in contributing to the country’s economic growth.

President Lungu said this at State House yesterday when Israeli Minister of Defence Avigdor Liberman paid a courtesy on him.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/