Zambia to hit $3bn from DRC market

DARLINGTON MWENDABAI, Lusaka

ZAMBIA’s export earnings from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) market is expected to hit US$3.5 billion in the next five years, Zambia Development Agency (ZDA) acting director general Albert Halwampa has said. Non-traditional exports (NTEs) to DRC include sugar, cotton, coffee, soya beans, maize and tobacco. Mr Halwampa said ZDA is embarking on trade missions to promote the export agenda. “We believe that in the next five years, with the support from our partners and Government, we can raise US$3.5 billion in export earnings from DRC. This money will stabilise the exchange rates and contribute to create jobs,” Mr Halwampa said. He said this on Friday during a flag-off partnership meeting between ZDA, the Finnish government and Absa Zambia Bank Plc. ZDA and the Finnish government have partnered to support the Accelerated Growth for Micro, Small and Medium Sized Enterprises in Zambia (AGS) programme to CLICK TO READ MORE