Zambia to have share of UK COVID fund

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

ZAMBIA will benefit from the £20 million (about K450 million) funding from the United Kingdom (UK) to the African Union’s (AU) new COVID-19 Response Fund to tackle coronavirus and save lives.

The fund will help fight the pandemic by recruiting health experts and deploying them where they are needed most.

It will also strengthen global tracking of the pandemic, combat potentially harmful misinformation, provide specialist training and make information available.

This is contained in a statement released by the British High Commission in Lusaka yesterday.

British High Commissioner to Zambia Nicholas Woolley is happy about the