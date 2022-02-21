Zambia to get fair share of EU-AU support – HH

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

THE recently held sixth European Union-African Union (EU-AU) Summit in Brussels, Belgium, agreed to provide support to Africa, and Zambia will get a fair share to better livelihoods, President Hakainde Hichilema has said.

President Hichilema said this is the first time the EU-AU summit is producing substantial support to Africa.

The head of State said this yesterday at Zambia Air Force Base upon arrival from Rome, Italy, where he also met Pope Francis at the Vatican.

“This is the first time that this meeting has produced substantial support to Africa and Zambia wants to take a fair share of that support to better the lives of people as always,” he said.

Mr Hichilema described the EU-AU Summit as a success.

And the President said his administration will continue engaging partners in its quest to grow the economy and create an enabling environment for business and investments.

"Trade and development are at the centre of our agenda. We believe in the power of democracy, collaboration and