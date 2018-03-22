Zambia to face SA in final

MULWANDA LUPIYA, Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, Ndola

ZAMBIA 2 (5) ZIMBABWE 2 (4)

STRIKER Lazarus Kambole yesterday came from the bench to save Zambia from defeat as the Chipolopolo edged Zimbabwe on penalties to set up a four-nation tournament final against South Africa.

The final will be played on Saturday.

Kambole, who replaced Augustine Mulenga on 80 minutes, scored from a rebound after goalkeeper George Chigova spilled substitute Ronald Kampamba's thunderbolt at the death for the match to end 2-2.