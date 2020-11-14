Zambia to continue Eurobond dialogue

NANCY MWAPE

Lusaka

ZAMBIA will continue engaging ad hoc committee bondholders and other creditors despite not succeeding in meeting the coupon payment for the Eurobonds.

Yesterday, Government held a meeting with bondholders, who turned down the country’s request for debt relief through suspension of interest payments for six months.

“However, since the decision is now known that they will not support the standstills or consent solicitation, and given our precarious fiscal position that requires us to treat all creditors pari-passu, Zambia would unfortunately have no other alternative but to accumulate arrears,” Minister of Finance Bwalya Ng’andu said in a statement.

As at end of June 2020, Zambia’s external public debt stock stood at US$11.97 billion.

Dr Ng’andu said Government is nevertheless committed to pursuing constructive and transparent dialogue with all its creditors, including bondholders, to define a new cooperative and orderly process to put the debt back on a sustainable trajectory. CLICK TO READ MORE