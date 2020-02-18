Zambia to benefit from regional agriculture agreement

ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka

ZAMBIA is among countries that will benefit from a regional agriculture agreement which seeks to promote research and revamping farming in view of climate change.

The Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA)/ Alliance for Commodity Trade in Eastern and Southern Africa (ACTESA) and Regional Network of Agricultural Policy Research Institutes (ReNAPRI) have agreed to strengthen their relations through an existing memorandum of understanding (MoU).

ACTESA acting chief executive officer John Mukuka said the initiative to revive the relations between COMESA and