Zambia to benefit from IFAD $30 billion investment

KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

THE International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) targets to raise production of over 200 million small-scale producers in member countries with a proposed US$30 billion investment in the next 10 years.

In Zambia, IFAD has supported 14 projects amounting to over US$300 million, benefiting about five million poor rural households through the commercialisation of smallholder agriculture by enhancing crop and livestock productivity and creating market linkages between small-scale farmers and CLICK TO READ MORE