Zambia to benefit from energy fund

ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka

ZAMBIA is among Southern and East African countries expected to benefit from the €15 million allocated to the new Energy and Environment Partnership Trust Fund (EEP Trust Fund) by Finland.

The EEP Trust Fund being managed by Nordic Development Fund (NDF) in Helsinki is aimed at providing grants to southern and East African countries to enable them to support, enhance and advance the access to clean energy thereby stimulating growth of an inclusive energy sector that will help in creating a green economy.

In a statement recently, Finland Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Kai Mykkänen said the fund that will focus on renewable energy efficiency is a continuation of the EEP programme that has been implemented from 2010 to 2017 at a cost of €21.5 million.

Mr Mykkänen said by transferring the finance of the EEP programme to