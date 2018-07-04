Zambia to benefit from $1 billion investment initiative

KABANDA CHULU, Lusaka

ZAMBIA is among few African countries which will benefit from the US$1 billion United States’ Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC) Connect Africa Initiative to support transportation and communications value chains over the next three years.Speaking ahead of his first official travel to the continent, OPIC chief executive officer Ray Washburne said Africa is home to many of the world’s fastest-growing economies and presents both a great need for investment and opportunity for American businesses.

“But too many barriers remain to the flow of goods and services. By focusing on connectivity, we are not only helping build means for economic development but also laying the foundation for future trade partners,” he said in a statement yesterday.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/