MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

DESPITE back to back failure to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations tournaments, Zambia will be exempted from the preliminary round qualifiers for the 2022 Qatar World Cup if they maintain a top 26 ranking on the continent this month.

Zambia are currently 18th in Africa with 1298 points, 100 better than 26th placed Madagascar.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/