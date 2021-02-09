Zambia tips Germany on agro business relations

KALONDE NYATI, Lusaka

GERMANY has been urged to escalate agro business relations with Zambia to create jobs and reduce poverty, reveals honorary consul Victor Khune.

Dr Khune, who is honorary consul of Zambia to the state of Lower Saxony, was speaking during a web meeting held between Zambia’s Ambassador to Germany Anthony Mukwita and the top advisor for Africa to Chancellor Angela Merkel, Dr Gunter Nooke, last week.

“We have received a number of requests from German businesses that want to invest in the agriculture sector to grow and export products to Germany, especially in the medical sector,” Dr Khune said.

He is also aware that a number of Zambians are in possession of arable land and are on standby to partner with CLICK TO READ MORE