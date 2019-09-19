Zambia, Tanzania sign defence, security deal

KAPALA CHISUNKA, Lusaka

ZAMBIA and Tanzania have signed an agreement on the establishment of a joint permanent commission on defence and security to strengthen the existing cooperation between the two countries.

The agreement is also aimed at addressing and combating transnational crimes and threats such as drug and human trafficking which continue to pose a threat to the security of the two countries.

Speaking at the signing ceremony on Tuesday, Minister of Defence Davies Chama said the memorandum of understanding (MoU) will define means and ways of exchanging information in the field of defence and