Zambia, Tanzania custom bosses speak cash

ESTHER MSETEKA, Tunduma, Tanzania

ZAMBIA and Tanzania revenue authorities have put in place measures to boost revenue collection and decongest the Nakonde/Tunduma One Stop Border Post (OSBP).

Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) commissioner-general Kingsley Chanda was not happy with the congestion of trucks at the two border posts which is increasing the cost of doing business, especially for truck drivers.

Nakonde is second from Chirundu in terms of revenue collection.

Mr Chanda said the narrow access road on the Zambian side has led to a one-way lane, hence the congestion CLICK TO READ MORE