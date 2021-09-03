Zambia start Qatar hunt

MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

Zambia embark on a much bigger challenge as they begin the quest for the World Cup qualification journey with an away tie against Mauritania today. Zambia’s inability to make it to the Africa Cup of Nations on the last three attempts highlights failures on the international scene in the recent past. But the current generation of players is determined to rewrite the wrongs with a decent World Cup qualifying run. Drawn in Group B against Mauritania, Equatorial Guinea and Tunisia, the Chipolopolo are fully aware that the need for a good start at the Olympic Stadium in Nouakchott cannot be overemphasised.

"The expectations are so high not only from the fans back home but ourselves as a team because we know what is at stake. We know why we are here and every person knows what is required of them," England-based striker Patson Daka says. Daka says this is a new challenge "so we have to put behind all the misfortunes that we have had like missing out on the AfCON; we have to work together as a team." He is aware everyone is looking forward to a good start. Midfielder Enock Mwepu describes the match as a crucial game. "We did not do well in the AfCON qualifiers, so we have to bring ourselves together [and] try to do what we have to do and achieve something…if we can pick up three points in