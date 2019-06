MATHEWS KABAMBA, Kitwe

ZAMBIA’s hunt for an elusive fifth Council of Southern African Football Associations (COSAFA) Senior Challenge Cup today starts with a tricky encounter against Malawi at Princess Magogo Stadium in Durban.

Zambia have endured a COSAFA title drought since 2013 when Frenchman Herve Renard guided the Chipolopolo to victory on home soil. http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/