Zambia stagger into COSAFA final

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

ZAMBIA 1 MADAGASCAR 0

ZAMBIA coach Beston Chambeshi last night rued missed scoring opportunities in the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) Senior Challenge Cup semi-final win over 10-man Madagascar.“We created a lot of chances and we could have scored at least five goals but I am happy with the victory and that we are in the final,” Chambeshi said in an interview at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, South Africa.

Lazarus Kambole’s 39th minute strike was enough for Zambia to overcome the islanders.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/