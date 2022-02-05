Zambia should exploit African market – HH

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

ZAMBIA should see Africa as a broader market and take advantage of the opportunities offered by other countries to provide goods and services.

President Hakainde Hichilema says Zambia should see Africa as a market that should be serviced as this can help grow its economy and create opportunities for citizens. The head of State said this yesterday at Zambia Air Force Base before leaving for Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, to attend the 35th Ordinary Session of the African Union (AU) Heads of State and Government Summit. “It is important to share common things that benefit the people of Zambia, including seeing Africa as a market which we must service. “Here is Zambia, we have eight neighbours, we should see our eight neighbours as part of the market,” Mr Hichilema said. The head of State also said continental institutions such as the AU are important because they promote unity among member states. The President said unity is important not only in one country but the entire continent because it fosters development.

Mr Hichilema also urged regional bodies to see to it that the lives of citizens of individual countries are improved. “If individual citizens’ lives are not getting better, then that union needs to be relooked at. So, we must ensure that the AU is making lives of citizens better, that’s the intention,” he said.

The theme at the AU summit is ‘Building resilience in nutrition and food security on the African continent; strengthen agriculture, accelerate human capital, social and economic development’. While at the summit, President Hichilema is expected to CLICK TO READ MORE