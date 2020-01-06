Zambia should combat alcoholism

ALCOHOLISM is slowly eroding the country’s moral fibre.

That Chainama Hills Hospital attended to over 2,600 alcohol-related mental illnesses in this quarter of 2019 simply means the abuse of alcohol is real in this country.

It is a clear indication that alcohol abuse in Zambia is becoming a humongous problem.

In a country where recreational facilities are few and unemployment is high, it simply means that alcohol could be a social relief by a lot of people, especially secondary school, college and university drop-outs.

Alcohol is also seriously being abused!

Truth be told, alcoholism has been part of the Zambian culture for a long time but it has been ignored.

Now the permutations manifesting in those shocking statistics are providing empirical evidence.

Zambia has an alcohol policy in place but clearly, the policy and the law seem not to be talking to each other in terms regulating alcohol use, sale and access.

From the statistics, it is clear that since Chainama is based in Lusaka, then alcoholism is a huge problem in the capital city.

Other provinces may have had their own cases. If summed up, then the country is in big trouble.

One of the functions of a public health programme in any country, Zambia included, is health promotion.

One of the programmes that public health must embrace in Zambia is the health consequences of alcohol abuse.

With some level of public campaigns and education on the effects of alcohol, Zambia might begin to see corresponding effects, hopefully in the reduction or non-increase in mental illnesses linked to alcohol abuse.

The figures released by Chainama suggest a void in public knowledge regarding the unfavourable effects of a drink users have generally regarded as harmless.

Alcohol is a depressant which diminishes the ability of the executive functions of the brain responsible of reasoning and located in the frontal lobes.

For remedy, there is need to understand the age of those attended to at Chainama.

Once the age range is known, then a solution may be found.

This calls for reflection and quick action. The Ministry of Health, where the alcohol policy sits, needs to up its game to ensure that all stakeholders, particularly the local authorities, scale up operations that limit alcohol access, especially by the youth who seem to be at the centre of that abuse.

Government needs to be stringent on alcohol abuse and sale policies.

A lot of young people are being ruined.

Alcohol needs to be very expensive. Then laws need to be strict on who should buy it.

Some brands need to be banned in the country.

Spirits, especially the infamous tujilijili are the ones causing alcohol mental illness such as alcohol withdrawal hallucinations syndrome.

Alcohol production in Zambia is not regulated as 200 millilitres of junta are being produced in backyard factories and sold at all street corners and marketplaces.

Government should ban the production of 200ml spirits, regulate drinking hours and selling of beer should only be done from licensed bars. Where the law exists, it must be enforced.

There is need to increase mental health education in all hospitals and clinics and not only at Chainama.

Currently, mental health issues such as alcoholic rehabilitation are done at Chainama.