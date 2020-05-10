Zambia should cautiously re-open sectors of economy

KAPALA CHISUNKA, Lusaka

SOME political parties have welcomed President Edgar Lungu’s decision to cautiously re-open sectors of the economy as well as his call on Zambians to gradually adapt to the new normal, describing the move as inevitable in the wake of COVID-19.

Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) acting spokesperson Yotam Mtayachalo said the party welcomes President Lungu’s decision to reopen examination classes in primary and secondary schools next month.

Commenting on President Lungu’s national address on COVID-19, Mr Mtayachalo said the continued closure of learning institutions has the potential to undermine the education sector, which is key to the economic development of any country.

“A lot of caution must be exercised with regard to health guidelines which must be in place and strictly observed in order to stem the spread of CLICK TO READ MORE