‘Zambia shall be marketed’

KELLY NJOMBO, Lusaka

MORE needs to be done to raise Zambia’s profile on the international market to attract investment in various economic sectors, Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry Permanent Secretary Mushuma Mulenga says.

Mr Mulenga said during the reception of the Impact Capital Africa (ICA) Zambia at the Finnish Ambassador's residence on Wednesday evening that the country's vast investment opportunities still remain untapped due to lack of international exposure.