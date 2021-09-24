Zambia sets eyes on AfCFTA benefits

NKOLE MULAMBIA, Lusaka

ZAMBIA has made strides in realising the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) with the launch of the national implementation strategy. The strategy for AfCFTA is a blueprint for Zambia’s engagement with the other 54 member states.

On February 5, 2021, Zambia became the 36th AfCFTA member after depositing her instruments of ratification to the African Union Commission (AUC). The ratification of the framework agreement establishing AfCFTA entailed the start of hard work by all agencies, line ministries including missions abroad with regards to positioning the country appropriately to take advantage of opportunities to be presented in the single but huge intra-trade market in Africa. The utilisation of AfCFTA will be done with a combined population of 1.3 billion and an estimated purchasing power of US$3.4 trillion. According to Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Industry Permanent Secretary Mushuma Mulenga, the ministry is currently putting in place a roll-out plan to guide implementation of the AfCFTA strategy in the first one year. Mr Mulenga said the country is progressing in ensuring that all institutional arrangements are coordinated to facilitate effective implementation of AfCFTA for the benefit of citizens and the country. He said with the strategy that Government launched, trade will be CLICK TO READ MORE