Zambia set to increase agro products

ESTHER MSETEKA, Lusaka

ZAMBIA is set to increase market access for agricultural products following the introduction of a new capacity building project to mainstream sanitary and phytosanitary standards (SPS).

Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) director of agriculture and industry Thierry Kalonji said the lack of industrial diversification and the existence of non-tariff barriers (NTB) are blocking countries to access markets. http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/