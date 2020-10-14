Zambia, Seoul ties yield trade benefits

FRANCIS LUNGU, Lusaka

ZAMBIA and the Republic of South Korea established diplomatic relations on September 4, 1990, but it would take 14 years before a mission would be established in Seoul, in June 2014.

Prior to that, late President Michael Sata visited South Korea in 2012, during which bilateral discussions were held with his Korean counterpart.

Mumba Kapumpa, SC, was the first ambassador to the Republic of South Korea after presenting his letters of credence as Zambia’s ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to the Republic of Korea, to then President Park Geun-hye in September 2014.

In June 2016, Zambia officially opened the embassy in Seoul. The second and current ambassador, Wylbur Simuusa, was appointed in October 2017.

From 1987 through 2015, South Korea has granted approximately US$6.6 million worth of official development assistance to Zambia, covering public health, aquaculture, capacity building and technical assistance.

Mr Simuusa now talks about the benefits of Zambia’s relationship with South Korea.

How has the political and economic relationship between Zambia and the country you are serving evolved over the years? What connects the two countries to maintain bilateral ties? What economic benefits does Zambia derive from this relationship?

Over the past few years, the mission has served as a facilitator in linking, initiating, establishing and increasing cooperation. The mission has made strides in establishing avenues to attract investment, increase awareness and connecting businesspersons as well as business bodies in both countries. There has been a marked increase in CLICK TO READ MORE