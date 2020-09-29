Zambia, seeks stronger ties with Rwanda, Germany

NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

THERE is need for Zambia and Rwanda to finalise negotiations on various draft agreements on cooperation signed two years ago, President Edgar Lungu has said.

The draft agreements touch on double taxation, agriculture, visa exemption, immigration, education and tourism.

President Lungu has since tasked newly-appointed Rwandan High Commissioner to Zambia Amandin Rugira to work with relevant authorities actualise the memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the two countries.

The head of State said the two countries share excellent relations as evidenced by the State visit to Zambia by President Paul Kagame in 2017 and his [President Lungu] reciprocal visit to Rwanda in 2018.

He said during the visits, fruitful discussions were held