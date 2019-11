NANCY SIAME, Lusaka

ZAMBIA has qualified as a candidate of the United States’ 2020 Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) grants because of its ability to control corruption, practise the rule of law and government’s effectiveness.

According to Zambia's score card, the country scored 71 percent in the control of corruption category, 92 percent in practising the rule of law and 94 percent in government effectiveness.