Zambia scores big in climate change

STEVEN MVULA

Lusaka

ZAMBIA has been recognised for her efforts in combating climate change and has won an international award through its Strengthening Climate Resilience in the Kafue Sub-basin (SCRiKA) project.

And the World Bank has given Zambia US$100 million to undertake climate resilience programmes in Luapula, Muchinga and Northern provinces.

Ministry of National Development Planning Permanent Secretary Chola Chabala said at a press briefing yesterday that Zambia won the African Water ChangeMaker (People’s Choice) Award at the just-ended 2021 Climate Adaptation Summit.

Mr Chabala said the Netherlands and the Global Water Partnership co-organised the event, which took place online on Monday and Tuesday this week.

He said SCRiKA is being undertaken in three provinces – Southern, Lusaka and Central – covering 11 districts.

“Government is implementing ambitious and life-transforming programmes aimed at empowering people in various parts of the country to mitigate and adapt to climate change and its effects.

“These programmes have not gone unnoticed within and outside the country,” he said.

Mr Chabala said the award is an endorsement of the international community and people on the ground of Government’s commitment and implementation of people-centred projects that empower especially the vulnerable.

He said interventions include climate-resilient infrastructure and strategic support in agriculture, water, livestock, fisheries and agriculture, as well as climate information services.

“The investments are targeted at helping the country to manage challenges of land degradation, unsustainable land use, climate variability and change.

“These projects have been a huge achievement and there are numerous success stories on the ground which beneficiaries themselves are able to tell and showcase,” he said.

Mr Chabala said Government has realised the valuable benefits of climate resilience projects in the targeted regions, hence it has scaled up lessons learnt in implementing similar interventions in the Northern Province.

Mr Chabala said the project in the northern part of the country is dubbed Transforming Landscapes for Resilience and Development (TRALARD).

He said the objective of TRALARD is to improve natural resources management to support sustainable livelihoods.

Mr Chabala said the project also aims to provide immediate and effective response in case of an emergency.