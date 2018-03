Zambia, SA strengthen ties

STEVEN MVULA, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu yesterday met South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in Pretoria and discussed a wide range of bilateral issues.

And Mr Ramaphosa is scheduled to visit Zambia on his continued regional familiarisation tour.

A statement by first secretary for press and public relations at the Zambian High Commission in Pretoria Naomi Nyawali said yesterday that Mr Ramaphosa will come for a State visit.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/