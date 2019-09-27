Zambia, SA rivalry goes to under-17

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka

ZAMBIA’s bid for the inaugural Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) Under-17 Women Championship title faces the toughest hurdle today when they take on rivals South Africa in a semi-final match at St Francois Xavier in Port Louis, Mauritius.

South Africa topped Group B with nine points and scored 36 goals while Zambia were runners-up in Group A where they shook the net 24 times and managed seven points.