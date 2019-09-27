Sport

Zambia, SA rivalry goes to under-17

September 27, 2019
1 Min Read
FILE: ZAMBIA striker Cindy Banda (left) beats Marie Minerve and Marianna Baptiste (right) during a COSAFA Under-17 Championship Group A match at St Francois Xavier Stadium in Port Louis, Mauritius, recently. Zambia won 8-0. PICTURE: RYAN WILKISKY/BACKPAGE

ROBINSON KUNDA, Lusaka
ZAMBIA’s bid for the inaugural Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) Under-17 Women Championship title faces the toughest hurdle today when they take on rivals South Africa in a semi-final match at St Francois Xavier in Port Louis, Mauritius.
South Africa topped Group B with nine points and scored 36 goals while Zambia were runners-up in Group A where they shook the net 24 times and managed seven points.http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/

Tags

Send Your Letters

Facebook Feed

Ad1