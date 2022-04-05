Zambia, Rwanda ink seven deals

CHISHALA MUSONDA, CHALI MULENGA

Livingstone

ZAMBIA and Rwanda have signed seven memorandums of understanding (MoUs) which, among others, will lead to establishing tasks and obligations to facilitate increased foreign direct investment (FDI) between the two countries.

The MoUs are also envisioned to help enhance trade and industry, as well as institutional cooperation.

Under the MoUs, the two countries also plan to establish a joint development programme to facilitate sharing of experiences aimed at eradicating animal diseases.

The agreements will also result in exchange of knowledge on sustainable management of livestock production and aquaculture research in breeding indigenous fish species.

Zambia will use the partnership to promote cross-border trade, investment and private sector development on equitable terms.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Stanley Kakuno and his Rwandan counterpart, Vincent Biruta, signed the MoUs yesterday at Avani Hotel.

The ceremony was witnessed by President Hakainde Hichilema and Rwanda's Paul Kagame