Zambia records K7.1 billion trade surplus

KELLY NJOMBO

Lusaka

AFTER recording a trade surplus of K6.5 billion in October, Zambia last month registered a trade surplus of over K7.1 billion. And the inflation rate for December increased to 19.2 percent from last month’s 17.4 percent.

Zambia also recorded an increase in trade to K215.42 billion in November this year from over K166 billion the same period last year.

Zambia Statistics Agency interim statistician general Mulenga Musepa said the trade surplus which was anchored mainly on domestically produced merchandise, increased by 7.0 percent to over K16.4 billion in November 2020 from K15.3 billion in October.