ZAMBIA READY TO HOST AU SUMMIT

JACK MWEWA, Lusaka

PRESIDENT Hakainde Hichilema has told the 35th ordinary session of the assembly of the African Union (AU) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, that Zambia is ready to host the mid-year coordinating summit this July. Delivering his maiden speech from the Nelson Mandela Hall, Mr Hichilema said Zambia looks forward to receiving heads of state to the summit with warm hospitality. “Your Excellencies, distinguished ladies and gentlemen, Zambia is ready to host the mid-year coordinating summit this July. We are looking forward to receiving you to our country,” Mr Hichilema said. He took the opportunity to update member states that Zambia lost her founding President Kenneth Kaunda last year and honoured him with a peaceful election that ushered in his government. In his speech, Mr Hichilema called on the continent to change the narrative of war and corruption for it to exploit its development capacity. Mr Hichilema said instability anywhere is a threat to stability everywhere, hence the need to respect the rule of law and enhance unity across the continent. “We must know that instability anywhere is a threat to stability everywhere, and therefore African leaders must change the war and corruption narrative. Only when leaders respect the rule of law can those we lead follow suit,” Mr Hichilema said. He said Africa is capable of producing more than enough food to lift its peoples out of poverty and called for partnership in trade and investment in the continent.

Mr Hichilema also said Africa should endeavour to add value to its raw materials and actualise praises of having potential to actual development.

"We must be tired of talking about Africa's potential for years and years, but must now