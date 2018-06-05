Zambia ready for SADC troika task – Kampyongo

CHOMBA MUSIKA, Lusaka

ZAMBIA has committed itself to the promotion of peace in countries that will soon hold elections as it takes over the chairmanship of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) troika on defence, peace and security.

Minister of Home Affairs Stephen Kampyongo said Zambia will strive to foster cohesion among its neighbours when it takes over the chairmanship from Angola in August this year.

Mr Kampyongo said this yesterday when he received a sword of honour from Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja.

The sword was last week given to Mr Kanganja as a symbol of him taking over the chairmanship of the Southern African Regional Police Chiefs Co-operation Organisation (SARPCCO).

“In August, Zambia will assume the chairmanship of the troika organ responsible for peace and http://epaper.daily-mail.co.zm/