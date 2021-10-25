Zambia ready for Pfizer, Moderna

MONICA KAYOMBO, Lusaka

ZAMBIA has capacity to store coronavirus vaccines that require very low temperatures, a medical expert has said.

Ministry of Health epidemiologist and manager – expanded programmes on immunisation – Francis Dien Mwansa says the country is ready to store vaccines like Pfizer and Moderna because it bought three fridges with capacity of 2.4 litres.

Last week, Special Advisor to the President on COVID-19 Roma Chilengi said Government is making logistical preparations for the Moderna COVID vaccine, which the country may receive. This type of vaccine requires a storage place of minus 20 degrees. Speaking recently when he addressed journalists during the media science café (MESICA), Dr Mwansa said there is need to draw lessons from other vaccines like measles, polio and ebola. “There is a need to pair vaccines and zone areas, catch up on campaigns,” he said. Dr Mwansa said lack of communication, vital information, consistent sensitisation and social mobilisation is an obstacle towards reaching herd immunity in the COVID-19 vaccination in Zambia. He fears that a worse variant of coronavirus than the delta one might surface in the country during the anticipated fourth wave. Dr Mwansa has also called for close monitoring of consumption and careful implementation of reverse logistics for coronavirus. Out of the targeted 8.4 million Zambians to be vaccinated against COVID-19, only 5.9 percent are fully inoculated. To reach herd immunity, 70 percent of the 8.4 million eligible population should be immunised. Dr Mwansa said coronavirus will keep multiplying over time, some with strong strains. He said Zambia is likely to experience the fourth wave because most people have dropped the guard against prevention. Dr Mwansa said it, therefore, important for every eligible citizen to get vaccinated to avert catastrophic variants. He also noted hesitancy as a complex subject, saying it is not true that health workers are reluctant to get vaccinated against COVID-19. “Health workers were said to be hesitant but it was a lack of medicine,” he said. He said records at the Ministry of Health indicate that 64 percent of health workers are fully immunised against the global pandemic. Dr Mwansa said this as he made a presentation titled “Beating hesitancy and getting to herd immunity”.