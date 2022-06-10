Zambia ready for AU summit

NDANGWA MWITTAH, Lusaka

AS Zambia readies to host the 41st Ordinary Session of the Executive Council of the African Union and the 4th Mid-Year Coordination Meeting (MYCM) of the AU and the Regional Economic Communities (RECS) next month, preparations have reached an advanced stage. The high-level meeting, which will be held at the recently built and commissioned US$65 million Kenneth Kaunda International Conference Centre in Lusaka from July 4 to 17, 2022, is expected to attract a total of 14 heads of state and over 8,000 foreign delegates. The meeting will focus on the status of regional integration, while the 55-member Executive Council will meet prior to the Mid-Year Coordination Meeting to prepare documentation and also discuss the budget of the Union for 2023. The Mid-Year Coordination Meeting brings together the bureau of the Assembly of the African Union, the Regional Economic Communities, the AU Commission and the Regional Mechanisms. It is aligned to the institutional reforms of the AU, particularly the pillar on managing the business of the Union efficiently and effectively, at both political and operational levels. It was instituted by an Assembly decision in 2017, and the first such meeting was held in July 2019 in Niamey, Niger. To ensure that all is going according to plan, an African Union Commission delegation, led by the AU Commission’s Deputy Chief of Staff Ambassador Tordeta Ratebaye was recently in the country to engage with Zambian officials on areas such as: COVID-19 regulations, facilities, legal, protocol, security, communication and publicity, information systems, and procurement. “As the secretariat of the AU, the Commission works closely with member states, and CLICK TO READ MORE