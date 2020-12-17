Zambia ready for Agenda 2030

JUSTINAH KAPAMBWE, Lusaka

ZAMBIA has undergone considerable infrastructure investments which form the basis to unlock sustainable development countrywide, United Nations (UN) resident coordinator Coumba Mar Gadio has said.

Dr Gadio says key investment results in social sectors like health, social protection, and water and sanitation have shown massive gains.

She was speaking yesterday at the launch of the Zambia 2020 voluntary national review (VNR).

A quick review of Zambia’s 2020 VNR shows that progress has so far been uneven and more initiatives are required to realise the 2030 Agenda.

Further, climate change negatively impacted on the country’s economic growth and has emerged as one of the most pressing issues affecting socio-economic development.

Dr Gadio said the UN is pleased to support Government to deliver Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and