Zambia reach second round of Nations Cup qualifying

ELIZABETH CHATUVELA, Nkoloma Stadium, Lusaka

Zambia 3 Malawi 2

(Zambia qualify on 4-3 aggregate) THE Zambia women’s national soccer team yesterday qualified for the second round of Nations Cup following their hard-fought victory over Malawi at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka. The Shepolopolo, who held Malawi 1-1 in Lilongwe last week, qualify on a 4-3 aggregate score and will face Namibia in the second and final round of the 2022 Morocco AWCoN qualifiers in February. The Shepolopolo made a false start as the visitors took the lead in the eighth minute through Asimenya Simwaka. The Shepolopolo rebounded through Spain-based midfielder Rachael Kundananji, who restored parity on 24 minutes and put the hosts in the driving seat four minutes to half-time. And just when the home team thought they had contained Malawi, substitute Wezi Mvula pulled a surprise in the 71st minute after goalkeeper Ngambo Musole was caught napping as the visitors hoped to tie the match on the away-goals rule. Sensing danger, the Shepolopolo pumped up their adrenaline and were duly rewarded when Lushomo Mweemba scored from long range to give Zambia the lead and a winning goal on 74 minutes to extinguish the Scorchers and end their mission. Malawi coach McNebert Kazuwa said Zambia deserved to win as they played a good game. “We planned for an early goal and we got it but Zambia, unfortunately, replied early. We CLICK TO READ MORE