Zambia Railways to demolish structures

MWILA NTAMBI, Kitwe

ZAMBIA Railways says it will demolish all illegal structures built near the railway track after all laid down legal requirements are exhausted.

Zambia Railways chief executive officer Christopher Musonda said in Kitwe last week that the issue of illegal structures near the railway line will not be left unabated because it is a safety hazard to the people living close to the railway.

He said the issue of encroachments on the railway track is complex because some people have title deeds which they legally obtained from the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.

"Some people have got council papers and title from the Ministry of Lands. So we are examining to see …