Zambia Railways rebrands, transforms over years

ALVIN CHIINGA, Kabwe

IN 1902, the construction of the railway line from South Africa reached Victoria Falls. This subsequently saw the establishment of Zambia Railways Limited (ZRL). The company (ZRL) was then established as Rhodesia Railways until 1967 when Government passed an Act to give birth to the first Zambia Railways board in the country. Railway transport afterwards dominated the transport sector, making it one of the major reliable modes of movement of both goods and people. In Southern Province and other parts of the country where the railway passes through, it was the trusted mode of transport. If someone had never boarded a train, they were considered to be backwards, at least in the Southern Province, where this author comes from. However, over the years something went wrong. The liberalisation of the transport sector saw road transport bury all the gains that the railway transport had achieved. According to ZRL, this was time to rebrand and move abreast of a new vision and mission to focus on being efficient and also to be a logistics solution provider. To date, ZRL’s stake is more on cargo transportation as passengers sector is choked with the much faster road transport. “ZRL embarked on smart partnerships to survive the new trends in the industry. We partnered with road haulers such as Copperbelt Open Truckers Association and the Petroleum Truckers Association. This is meant to move cargo without a railway. Further, we are engaging potential financiers to rehabilitate the railway line”, says ZRL managing director, Christopher Musonda. In addition, ZRL has over the years engaged clients for the provision of rolling stock such as when Zambia Sugar purchased a locomotive. ZRL has also been signing Service Level Agreements (SLAs) with clients with the target of 100 percent by next year. The SLAs give a guarantee to a client on the quality of services that ZRL will offer. The company has also developed partnerships with clients to develop and maintain railway sidings into customer yards aimed at enhancing CLICK TO READ MORE