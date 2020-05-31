Zambia Railways ordered to pay Chirwa damages

CHOMBA MUSIKA

Lusaka

THE Lusaka High Court has ordered Zambia Railways Limited to pay its former chief executive officer Clive Chirwa damages for illegally terminating his contract in 2013.

Judge Gertrude Chawatama also ordered the railway company to pay Professor Chirwa his full gratuity for the remaining part of his five-year contract and other contractual benefits he might have been paid.

The court also directed Zambia Railways to pay Prof Chirwa interest and costs for the lawsuit.

"Considering the special circumstances of the plaintiff's case, the court has awarded the plaintiff compensation, which is more than the common law award of nominal measure of damages," the judgment dated May 28, 2020 reads in part.