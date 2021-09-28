Zambia pushes green economy

PRISCILLA MWILA, Lusaka

ZAMBIA will strengthen bilateral relations with countries like the United Kingdom (UK) to enable it to address climate change hiccups as it pushes to meet its socio-economic aspirations. Minister of Green Economy and Environment Collins Nzovu says it is Government’s intention to make green growth as a major driving engine of its development agenda, including job creation.

Mr Nzovu said this when British High Commissioner to Zambia Nicholas Woolley called on him at his office yesterday.

“Creation of the Ministry of Green Economy and Environment is a demonstration of the President’s desire for the country to pursue green growth, while achieving socio-economic aspirations. “With strong partnerships with friends like the UK, Zambia will address environmental degradation and deforestation challenges, while creating jobs for Zambians,” the minister said.

Mr Nzovu said Government wants to consolidate and strengthen areas of common interest between the two countries for mutual benefit. He is also happy that Zambia can rely on the UK for support to CLICK TO READ MORE