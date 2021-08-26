Zambia positions for growth

DIANA CHIPEPO, Lusaka

GOVERNMENT is working on ensuring that Zambia benefits from its geographical position by fostering regional cooperation and integration through an agenda called ‘Development for Zambia and Zambians first’.

After his inauguration on Tuesday, President Hakainde Hichilema met visiting heads of State and other foreign dignitaries in Lusaka where he shared the development agenda his government has set.

The head of State said in a Facebook post yesterday that his administration has already started working on seeing to it that the country benefits from its ecological position by promoting regional cooperation and integration.

“We assured the visiting dignitaries of our commitment to ensuring that Zambia’s economy is restored for the sake of the nation and the region at large,” he said.

Mr Hichilema said work has just started and that his government will endeavour to create a desired society through